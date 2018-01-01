The Hoist playlist

The Hoist playlist – Tuesday 31st May

Cheers to Horace Bones for showing Bridget O’Donohue and Ben Madden the ropes in the studio last night and playing a few […]

Playlist: Tuesday May 24

1. Pirra – Parachute 2. Xylo Aria – Mr Biggs 3. Xylo Aria – Paradigm 4. KUČKA – Divinity 5. Broadwing – […]

Playlist: Tuesday May 17

1. Native Spirit – Look Around 2. Auntie Leo & the Backstabbers – Public Eye 3. Low Talk – Yeah, But in […]

Playlist: Tuesday May 10

1. Tully on Tully – Cold Hands 2. Hugh Fuchsen & Sauce Sauce Sauce – Chapel Street Princess 3. Nocturnal Tapes – […]

Playlist: Tuesday May 3

1. Dro Carey featuring Kucka – Queensberry Rules 2. Ivori – Serious 3. Mosé + the FMLY – Lotus Flower 4. Mosé […]

Playlist: Tuesday April 26

1. Alexander Biggs – Out in the Dark 2. Golden Vessel featuring Lastlings – Never Know 3. Flighflow – Hooked 4. William […]

Playlist Tuesday April 19

Bridget and Alice brought you: 1. GRMM – Something from Nothing 2. Boo Seeka – Oh My 3. Martians of Error – […]

Playlist: Tuesday April 12

Bridget and Alice brought you these funky tracks: 1. Sienna Lace – Her 2. Huntly – We Made It 3. The Grenadiers […]

