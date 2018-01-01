The Hoist playlist
The Hoist playlist – Tuesday 31st May
Cheers to Horace Bones for showing Bridget O’Donohue and Ben Madden the ropes in the studio last night and playing a few […]
Playlist: Tuesday May 24
1. Pirra – Parachute 2. Xylo Aria – Mr Biggs 3. Xylo Aria – Paradigm 4. KUČKA – Divinity 5. Broadwing – […]
Playlist: Tuesday May 17
1. Native Spirit – Look Around 2. Auntie Leo & the Backstabbers – Public Eye 3. Low Talk – Yeah, But in […]
Playlist: Tuesday May 10
1. Tully on Tully – Cold Hands 2. Hugh Fuchsen & Sauce Sauce Sauce – Chapel Street Princess 3. Nocturnal Tapes – […]
Playlist: Tuesday May 3
1. Dro Carey featuring Kucka – Queensberry Rules 2. Ivori – Serious 3. Mosé + the FMLY – Lotus Flower 4. Mosé […]
Playlist: Tuesday April 26
1. Alexander Biggs – Out in the Dark 2. Golden Vessel featuring Lastlings – Never Know 3. Flighflow – Hooked 4. William […]
Playlist Tuesday April 19
Bridget and Alice brought you: 1. GRMM – Something from Nothing 2. Boo Seeka – Oh My 3. Martians of Error – […]
Playlist: Tuesday April 12
Bridget and Alice brought you these funky tracks: 1. Sienna Lace – Her 2. Huntly – We Made It 3. The Grenadiers […]