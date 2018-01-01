The Playmakers Vault
The Playmakers Vault Show 8 Highlights: The Queen’s Birthday Match, Max Holloway’s Win & More
The upcoming Queen’s Birthday match between Collingwood and Melbourne, is an important game for both clubs.
The Playmakers Vault Show 7 Highlights: Manchester United’s Victory & Robert Whittaker’s Chances
Robert Whittaker has the chance to become Australia’s first UFC interim champion! However, he is facing a formidable opponent in Yoel Romero.
The Playmakers Vault Show 6 Highlights: WWE Backlash & Conor McGregor
Randy Orton suffered a surprise defeat at WWE Backlash.
The Playmakers Vault Show 5 Highlights: AFL Fantasy and Supercoach Review
Michael and I analyse AFL Fantasy and Supercoach!
The Playmakers Vault Show 4 Highlights: Has AFL Evolution Evolved or Gone Backwards?
Does AFL Evolution live up to the hype?
The Playmakers Vault Show 3 Highlights: CM Punk’s Future Lies with Dana White
CM Punk’s future in the UFC is cloudy. Will CM Punk fight in the UFC again?
The Playmakers Vault Show 2 Highlights: Fighting Racism, Premiership Contenders & More
The West Coast Eagles are disappointing themselves when they travel to Melbourne.
The Playmakers Vault Show 1 Highlights: Hawthorn’s Demise, AFL Evolution & More!
Here are the first show highlights of The Playmakers Vault! Will Hawthorn resurge up the AFL ladder?