SYN’s April 2018 Regional Training Workshop!
It’s time again for SYN’s next Regional Training Workshop! SYN’s RTWs are an awesome day about learning how to become better media […]
Awkward Stage 7/5
Episode 2 for Season 2 is a go! This week Matt and Grace discuss all things Australian music and spin some free […]
Jols Burford: Youthworx
Hosts Lucy and Will chat to trainer Jols Burford about film making and radio courses – using iPads and iPhones – run […]
The new voices of Gippsland!
Well, this was pretty great. Last month, one of SYN’s ol’ faithful radio trainers Bethany Atkinson-Quinton and the National Youth Media […]
LEACH on SOCIETY PODCAST 12 Friday 18th July Feat. Sam Pang
In this edition of the Leach on Society podcast Dylan delivers his most heartfelt editorial in what’s been a tough day in […]
Radio Roles and Responsibilities
There are a whole heap of talented people that work behind the scenes to make a radio show go to air. This […]
Using music in your productions
This guide goes through copyright law, Creative Commons licensing and royalty-free music and includes a list of websites that provide music for […]
Screen Training
SYN’s flagship TV production 1700 airs on weekdays on Channel 31 and provide hands-on training opportunities for SYN members interested in live studio operations. […]