training

SYN’s April 2018 Regional Training Workshop!

It’s time again for SYN’s next Regional Training Workshop! SYN’s RTWs are an awesome day about learning how to become better media […]

The20Awkward20Stage20does20The20Hoist_0-2.png
The Awkward Stage

Awkward Stage 7/5

Episode 2 for Season 2 is a go! This week Matt and Grace discuss all things Australian music and spin some free […]

ArtSmittenLogo2_1.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Jols Burford: Youthworx

Hosts Lucy and Will chat to trainer Jols Burford about film making and radio courses – using iPads and iPhones – run […]

image_6.jpg

The new voices of Gippsland!

  Well, this was pretty great.  Last month, one of SYN’s ol’ faithful radio trainers Bethany Atkinson-Quinton and the National Youth Media […]

th-Sam-20Pang-2C-20co-host-20of-20Santo-2C-20Sam-20and-20Ed-s-20Sports-20Fever-20_20120303141725192600.jpg
LOS20LOGO20NEW.jpg
Leach On Society

LEACH on SOCIETY PODCAST 12 Friday 18th July Feat. Sam Pang

In this edition of the Leach on Society podcast Dylan delivers his most heartfelt editorial in what’s been a tough day in […]

Radio Roles and Responsibilities

There are a whole heap of talented people that work behind the scenes to make a radio show go to air. This […]

Using music in your productions

This guide goes through copyright law, Creative Commons licensing and royalty-free music and includes a list of websites that provide music for […]

Screen Training

SYN’s flagship TV production 1700 airs on weekdays on Channel 31 and provide hands-on training opportunities for SYN members interested in live studio operations. […]

ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule