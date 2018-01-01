vinyl

Episode 4
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Crackling tracks & forgettable wax

As January moves into February, wide-eyed optimisim is tempered by pragmatisim and reality. With the changing of months and the fading of […]

Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

00: Share your musical firsts!

Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!

Episode 3
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Judge a record by its cover

Hidden among the record section of a Fairfield op-shop was a copy of Paul Young’s second album, and while it’s usually not […]

Episode 2
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Monday Night Vinyl Fever

When you come across an original pressing of the 16x platinum Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in an op-shop, you snag it! Featuring […]

Episode 1
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Old records for a New Year

In almost every second hand shop in Melbourne, you can find a collection of vinyl records. Some are scratched. Some have had their best days […]

OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2

Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Op-shop Vinyl Cop is a crate digging journey through the music of yesterday in search for the wax gems we shouldn’t let slip just yet.

Clicks and Pops

Clicks And Pops Episode Two Playlist

Slowly getting into the groove (lol) of playing a show off wax! Episode two was fun, I loved spinning a bit of […]

Clicks and Pops

Clicks and Pops Episode One Playlist

Week one down! Such a fun one, learning my way around the desk with a big record player in the way. Big […]

Clicks and Pops

Spinning heaps of new, old, Aussie, and international tunes off vinyl! Presented by Josh Martin, Sundays from 2:00.

MOSHPIT ON SYN

Chickenfoot: Divine Termination Review

Divine Termination is a new rock anthem released by the supergroup Chickenfoot, which includes guitarist Joe Satriani, former Van Halen members Sammy […]

