Crackling tracks & forgettable wax
As January moves into February, wide-eyed optimisim is tempered by pragmatisim and reality. With the changing of months and the fading of […]
00: Share your musical firsts!
Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!
Judge a record by its cover
Hidden among the record section of a Fairfield op-shop was a copy of Paul Young’s second album, and while it’s usually not […]
Monday Night Vinyl Fever
When you come across an original pressing of the 16x platinum Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in an op-shop, you snag it! Featuring […]
Old records for a New Year
In almost every second hand shop in Melbourne, you can find a collection of vinyl records. Some are scratched. Some have had their best days […]
Op-shop Vinyl Cop
Op-shop Vinyl Cop is a crate digging journey through the music of yesterday in search for the wax gems we shouldn’t let slip just yet.
Clicks And Pops Episode Two Playlist
Slowly getting into the groove (lol) of playing a show off wax! Episode two was fun, I loved spinning a bit of […]
Clicks and Pops Episode One Playlist
Week one down! Such a fun one, learning my way around the desk with a big record player in the way. Big […]
Clicks and Pops
Spinning heaps of new, old, Aussie, and international tunes off vinyl! Presented by Josh Martin, Sundays from 2:00.
Chickenfoot: Divine Termination Review
Divine Termination is a new rock anthem released by the supergroup Chickenfoot, which includes guitarist Joe Satriani, former Van Halen members Sammy […]