workshop
SYN’s April 2018 Regional Training Workshop!
It’s time again for SYN’s next Regional Training Workshop! SYN’s RTWs are an awesome day about learning how to become better media […]
Canberra Hub Visit
Australia is a pretty big place, and this only becomes clearer when looking at how far and wide SYN Nation Hubs spread […]
Gippsland Hub Visit
This week marks SYN Nation’s first step out into the big, wide world of regional radio with a visit to SYN Nation’s […]
April Regional Workshop
IT’S REGIONAL WORKSHOP TIME! A fabulous part of the SYN Nation structure is the opportunity to keep learning and growing as radio […]
New National Project Coordinator !
Hello SYN, SYN Nation, SYN family and SYN friends! My name is Jessica Lukjanow, and I’d like to introduce myself as your […]
Melbourne workshop for new Media Hub leaders!
It’s pretty hard to believe, but it’s already been a year since SYN Nation made it’s debut on the Digital airwaves! A […]
SYN and the Young Media Leaders to the CBAA Conference – Workshop!
After many months of working hard and successfully getting their Media Hubs off the ground and broadcast to local and national audiences, […]