young people

physical activity
Panorama

Young people at risk from lack of exercise

Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found. […]

schoolies
Panorama

Out of school and on the loose: It’s Schoolies time

Schoolies is a time honoured tradition for young Australians fresh from exams to blow off some steam and hit the beach. While […]

untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

“Sex Work” The Naughty Rude Show – 1st October 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jai, Joseph and Carlin are talking sex work! We’re smashing myths and misconceptions with Peaches, […]

Panorama

Study: FOMO heightens risk of anxiety in young adults

Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram can have a negative affect on young adults by causing body image problems and anxiety, according to […]

Panorama

Understanding the new penalty rates cuts

Reporter Nic Zoumboulis speaks with ACTU president Ged Kearney about what new penalty rates mean for young people and how different industries […]

Panorama

Adam Bandt: “Young people are powerful”

At the start of June President Trump announced that the U.S. would be pulling out the Paris Climate Agreement because he was […]

C’mon Get Happy!

Welcome to C’mon Get Happy! A radio show where we explore all the different avenues young people walk down in the pursuit […]

Panorama

Victorian government introduces first home owner tax cuts but concerns remain for affordability

Reporter Tarnay Sass spoke to ABC Business reporter Michael Janda on his view of the first home owner tax breaks, and what can […]

in-defense-of-comprehensive-sex-education-l-qdoaxm
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 5th February 2017

It’s the first week of the new year for Naughty Rude, and our hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are here to kick […]

ng-the-magic-brush-01-feature.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Thomas Caldwell, Next Gen

Curator of the Next Gen program, THOMAS CALDWELL joined hosts Beth and Talisse on the line to talk about the Next Gen program and […]

