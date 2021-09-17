On Air
Taking therapy outdoors
Reporter Lilian Bernhardt chat’s with social work lecturer and outdoor therapy researcher from Charles Sturt University, Dr. Will Obud, to discuss outdoor therapy and how thinking outside of the box in our approach to therapy could increase uptake and get more people struggling with mental health issues engaged in therapy services.
Guests
Dr. Will Obud
Panorama
September 17th 2021
