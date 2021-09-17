Taking therapy outdoors

Panorama Logo

Reporter Lilian Bernhardt chat’s with social work lecturer and outdoor therapy researcher from Charles Sturt University, Dr. Will Obud, to discuss outdoor therapy and how thinking outside of the box in our approach to therapy could increase uptake and get more people struggling with mental health issues engaged in therapy services.

Guests

Dr. Will Obud

September 17th 2021
