Tattoo and Identity: Interview with Lauren Ellis

Hosted by the Immigration Museum and curated by Stanislava “Miso” Pinchuk, Tattoo and Identity: Our Bodies, Our Voices, Our Marks examines the art of tattooing in a cultural and contemporary context. The Museum’s Experience Developer, Lauren Ellis, spoke with Art Smitten’s Aurora and Tom about what attendees can expect to see at the exhibition.

Tattoo and Identity will be appearing at the Immigration Museum from June 24th until October 6th. For more information, head to museumsvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum/whats-on/our-bodies-our-voices-our-marks

Segment originally aired Wednesday, May 15th. Produced by Sim Monga; edited by Tom Parry.

Images courtesy of the Immigration Museum.