ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

On Air

Tattoo and Identity: Interview with Lauren Ellis

Promotional image for "Tattoo and Identity" exhibition

Hosted by the Immigration Museum and curated by Stanislava “Miso” Pinchuk, Tattoo and Identity: Our Bodies, Our Voices, Our Marks examines the art of tattooing in a cultural and contemporary context. The Museum’s Experience Developer, Lauren Ellis, spoke with Art Smitten’s Aurora and Tom about what attendees can expect to see at the exhibition.

 

 

Tattoo and Identity will be appearing at the Immigration Museum from June 24th until October 6th. For more information, head to museumsvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum/whats-on/our-bodies-our-voices-our-marks

 

 

Segment originally aired Wednesday, May 15th. Produced by Sim Monga; edited by Tom Parry.

Images courtesy of the Immigration Museum.

Art Smitten

May 23rd 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Examples of Jim Keays' work on display in an art gallery.
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Karin Keays – Art Smitten

The late Jim Keays is best known as lead musician of the Australian rock band Masters Apprentices, famous for songs such as “Turn Up […]

Lisa Woodbrook header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Lisa Woodbrook – Art Smitten

In preparation for her “heartfelt and hilarious” show It’s Not Me, It’s Definitely You – covering the music of Lily Allen and […]

All is True still
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: All Is True

All Is True Film Review Preview screening provided by distributor Words by Tom Parry In the realm of literature, no name has proven […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport