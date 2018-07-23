Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after he was hit by truck in Melton Sth

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Melton South this morning.

The truck struck the 16-year-old at about 11am on Brooklyn Rd.

The teen was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital with suspected head injuries.

The truck driver was not injured and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Image Credit: Luke Blake, CC.