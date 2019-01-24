Teenage girl dies, 11 y/o boy airlifted to hospital after truck crash near SA border

Credit: Luke Blake, Creative Commons.

A teenage girl has died and three others are seriously injured after a truck crash near the Victorian-South Australia border.

The 16-year-old died when a car collided with a truck on the Princes Highway in Mumbannar about 7.45pm on Wednesday night.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old woman, as well a 33-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, all from Victoria’s western district, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

 

The collision occurred on the Princes Highway in Mumbannar near the Vic-SA border, Credit: Google Maps.

The collision occurred on the Princes Highway in Mumbannar near the Vic-SA border, Credit: Google Maps.

 

The boy suffered pelvic, abdominal and leg injuries and was airlifted to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

The truck driver, a 38-year-old man, was uninjured and is assisting police with their inquiries.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is urged to contact police.

(with AAP)

Main Image: Luke Blake, CC.

Jayden Forster

January 24th 2019
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

political_protest_illustration
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

How do Australian youth view politics?

australia-votes-640x315
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Victoria State Election - The Rise of Micro Parties

ImageHandler.ashx
The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 5.10.18