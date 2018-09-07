Tenants get new rights after rental reforms pass through parliament

Those rental reforms have officially passed through the Victorian parliament.

That means that tenants will be able to have a pet, and make minor modifications to their homes without the permission of their landlord.

The reforms mark “the biggest reforms to renting in Victoria’s history”, according to the state government.

They passed the upper house 21-17 at about 11pm on Thursday night after hours of debate.

We are very excited to share that the ‘RentFair’ Bill has just passed through both houses of Parliament.  WE DID IT!!! None of this would have been possible without your hard work and support. THANK YOU! ✊🍾🎉 #MakeRentingFair pic.twitter.com/qGBaM6mizr — Tenants Victoria (@TenantsUnionVic) September 6, 2018

However, renters will have a wait before they can put a nail in a wall to hang a picture frame, with parliamentary transcripts suggesting the reforms would not come into effect until July 1, 2020.

The long delay is to allow time to get feedback from landlords, tenants and other parties on the reforms.

The changes would “strengthen renters’ rights, better protect vulnerable tenants and enable people to turn the house they rent into a home”, the government said in a statement.

The Residential Tenancies Bill has passed the Victorian Parliament—giving renters the support, protection and dignity. 🏠 #RentingMadeFair! ✅ pic.twitter.com/js3HXA0LGd — VCOSS (@VCOSS) September 6, 2018

The Tenants Union of Victoria has welcomed the reforms, saying it is “an important day for renters to celebrate”.

“Too many renters have been forced to deal with situations that no one should have to face simply because they rent their homes: sub-standard housing that not only poses physical risk to renters, but adversely affects their emotional wellbeing,” TVU CEO Mark O’ Brien said, as reported by Domain.com.au.

A radical overhaul of rental laws will be pushed through State Parliament this week, including a breakthrough for domestic violence victims. https://t.co/vn4C5tB9t5#7News pic.twitter.com/MY86YjQPQr — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) August 5, 2018

The changes will force landlords to ensure tenants have working stoves, heating, deadlocks and safety measures for gas, power and smoke alarms.

Sudden evictions with no explanation will be scrapped, rent increases limited to once a year from the previous six months, and bonds capped at four weeks’ rent as part of the reforms.

Tenants will also be allowed to make minor modifications to their home, as well as apply for the release of the bond without written consent.

