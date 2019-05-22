On this weeks edition of Sweaty Upper Lip, our ladies talk about Tennis.

With Moni leading the conversation and tennis expert Taylor they discuss all the big topics surrounding tennis at the moment. Everything from the Australian open review to the French open underdogs preview.

They covered the difference in pay gap, the up and coming stars in Australia and spoke about what tennis Australia to do about Nick Kyrgios.

Peta joined in on the conversation giving her opinion as well as asked our girls the hard hitting questions about the game to help improve her knowledge.

For more Sweaty Upper Lip podcast you can find us on omny or any of your podcasting apps.