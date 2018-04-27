Tess Lawley steps down as General Manager of SYN Media

April 27, 2018

Today SYN Media announces that Tess Lawley will be stepping down from her position as the Melbourne-based youth media organisation’s General Manager.

Starting at SYN in 2012 as a volunteer radio announcer, Ms Lawley has guided the organisation through important strategic change and operational improvements.

“It has been an honour to lead what I believe is Australia’s most interesting media organisation and most authentic youth engagement model,” said Lawley.

SYN’s Acting President Rachael Dexter paid tribute to the considerable impact Lawley’s work has had on the organisation and the community broadcasting sector more broadly.

“Tess has been an incredible General Manager for SYN. The organisation is making strides towards a new era of opportunity, largely because of Tess’ courage and dedication,” said Dexter, “Tess was integral to rolling out the SYN Nation Project, a leader in writing the organisation’s Reconciliation Action Plan, and a driving force in SYN’s imminent office and studio relocation.”

“Engaging with SYN is a life-changing experience for countless young people and I am no exception,” said Lawley, “I’m grateful to the staff, Board, volunteers and alumni for their ongoing support of SYN, and I look forward to watching the organisation thrive under the direction of a new generation of SYNners.”

Ms Lawley moves on to a position with award-winning management consulting firm Nous Group, and maintains her volunteer positions as a Board Member of PBS FM and fill-in announcer on Triple R.

Applications for the role of General Manager of SYN Media close on Sunday May 13, 2018, more information can be found here.