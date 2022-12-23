“I could feel myself healing that summer.”

Listeners explore and reflect on grief, identity and belonging by recalling the summers that shaped them In That Summer’s first episode. Plus, Anika from SYN’s flagship music show The Hoist shares the songs she’s got on high rotation this summer.

If the stories in this episode impacted you, call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Lifeline on 13 11 14 — or triple-zero in an emergency.

Stream Anika’s favourite summer songs — plus more music from the radio broadcast of this episode — on That Summer’s Spotify playlist.