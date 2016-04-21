Hear20Me20Roar.jpg

The Gender Imbalance at Music Festivals

In the first show of the season, Amy and Laura dissect the Splendour in the Grass line-up, and discuss the lack of female artists at music festivals across the globe.

April 21st 2016
