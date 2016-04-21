SYN Nation
The Gender Imbalance at Music Festivals
In the first show of the season, Amy and Laura dissect the Splendour in the Grass line-up, and discuss the lack of female artists at music festivals across the globe.
Amy Hall
April 21st 2016
Category: Audio
Tags: glastonbury, hearmeroar, musicfestivals, splendourinthegrass
