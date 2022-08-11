On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – Metallica vs Megadeth w/Botchamania
Metallica vs Megadeth III. Celebrating 30 episodes with 30 years of Megadeth – Countdown To Extinction and the Metallica Black album (albeit a year late), marking the third clash between the two biggest metal bands ever! Better still, Imran and Jason’s podcast with Maffew Gregg of Botchamania over a year ago went so well, he’s come back for more! He’s busted out the catboy headphones to listen along to the two incredible pieces of metal history for another pulsating contest. Plus, hear Maffew’s memories discovering Megadeth, evolving as a Metallica fan and comparing his perspective of each band’s lyrics from his formative years to now. Also, hear the complete story to why he briefly learnt how to play the harmonica! And if you stay to the end, you’ll hear Jason reprehensively corrupt Maffew by way of picking his Aussie Rules Football team.
Check out Maffew’s first battle with us, Faith No More vs Nine Inch Nails
Follow Maffew on Youtube, Twitter, Twitch & Facebook.
Hear him on the Cultaholic Wrestling Podcast by subscribing to Cultaholic Wrestling
And check out his articles on Scott’s Blog of Doom
Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/
And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/
Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized
Guests
Matthew Gregg
Contributors
Jason Evans, Imran Abbas
Jason Evans
August 11th 2022Read more by Jason Evans
Category: Audio, Music Reviews, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: AEW, big 4, big 4 of thrash, botchamania, countdown to extinction, dave mustaine, david ellefson, enter sandman, harmonica, heavy metal music, james hetfield, jason newsted, kirk hammett, lars ulrich, maffew, marty friedman, megadeth, Metallica, metallica30, Moshpit, Moshpit on SYN, Music Podcast, nick menza, nothing else matters, podcast, Rock Music, sweating bullets, symphony of destruction, the black album, the metallica blacklist, the unforgiven, thrash metal, Wrestling, wrestling podcast, WWE
More by Moshpit
The Great Metal Standoff – Pantera vs Gojira
Pantera vs Gojira is a battle that aims to answer which version of similar, but different, extreme metal is Jason and Imran’s […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Linkin Park vs System Of A Down
Not just timeless Nu Metal. Linkin Park – Hybrid Theory and System Of A Down – Toxicity could be considered the gateway albums to […]
The Great Metal Standoff – Black Flag vs Rollins Band
It’s a Henry Rollins special, where Jason and Imran properly explore a full length studio album by his bands, Black Flag and […]