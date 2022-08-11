moshpit-logo-2021

Metallica vs Megadeth III. Celebrating 30 episodes with 30 years of Megadeth – Countdown To Extinction and the Metallica Black album (albeit a year late), marking the third clash between the two biggest metal bands ever! Better still, Imran and Jason’s podcast with Maffew Gregg of Botchamania over a year ago went so well, he’s come back for more! He’s busted out the catboy headphones to listen along to the two incredible pieces of metal history for another pulsating contest. Plus, hear Maffew’s memories discovering Megadeth, evolving as a Metallica fan and comparing his perspective of each band’s lyrics from his formative years to now. Also, hear the complete story to why he briefly learnt how to play the harmonica! And if you stay to the end, you’ll hear Jason reprehensively corrupt Maffew by way of picking his Aussie Rules Football team.

Check out Maffew’s first battle with us, Faith No More vs Nine Inch Nails
Follow Maffew on Youtube, Twitter, Twitch & Facebook.
Hear him on the Cultaholic Wrestling Podcast by subscribing to Cultaholic Wrestling
And check out his articles on Scott’s Blog of Doom

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized

Guests

Matthew Gregg

Contributors

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas

August 11th 2022
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
