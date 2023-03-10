POTENTIAL LOGOS

The Hoist – 09/03/2023

The Hoist – 6-8PM, Thursday 9 March

LORA – Drive
CLOSE COUNTERS – Flashback
BECCA HATCH, TENTENDO – Blessed
BONES AND JONES – I’ve Got A Voice
BABITHA – Only Fair
GIRL AND GIRL – Strangers
TIA TAMORA – Bottles of Tears
FELIVAND – Lately YB. – Blackphemy 30/70 – All 4 You
HECTOR MORLET – Picture Frame
COOL SOUNDS – 6 or 7 More
DON GLORI – Ponte
PARCELS – Famous
THE ROOKIES – On The Shoulders of Giants
PIRRA, TIM WHEATLEY – Out of My Hands
VELVET TRIP – Moving On
KING STINGRAY – Lupa
1TBSP, SQUIDGENINI – Seasons
EMMA VOLARD – Uncover
TENTENDO, HONEY – Money

March 10th 2023
