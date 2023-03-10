The Hoist – 09/03/2023

The Hoist – 6-8PM, Thursday 9 March

LORA – Drive

CLOSE COUNTERS – Flashback

BECCA HATCH, TENTENDO – Blessed

BONES AND JONES – I’ve Got A Voice

BABITHA – Only Fair

GIRL AND GIRL – Strangers

TIA TAMORA – Bottles of Tears

FELIVAND – Lately YB. – Blackphemy 30/70 – All 4 You

HECTOR MORLET – Picture Frame

COOL SOUNDS – 6 or 7 More

DON GLORI – Ponte

PARCELS – Famous

THE ROOKIES – On The Shoulders of Giants

PIRRA, TIM WHEATLEY – Out of My Hands

VELVET TRIP – Moving On

KING STINGRAY – Lupa

1TBSP, SQUIDGENINI – Seasons

EMMA VOLARD – Uncover

TENTENDO, HONEY – Money