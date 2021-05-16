On Air
The Hoist Hot Hits V.39
The Hoist is back again with another funky fresh playlist of Australian tunes! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.39, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits V.39 Playlist here
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Kill Bell, The Vanns, Tim Ayre, Vaudeville Smash and Matilda Pearl!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Tracklist:
Winter McQuinn – Tangerine La
Web Rumours – Moving On
upsidedownhead, Ric Rufio – Higher
Chris Lanzon – Always Forever
Rolling Holy – Snakes and Ladders
First Beige – Bbl
Flight Facilities, Channel Tres – Lights Up
Eliza & The Delusionals – You
Babe Rainbow – Ready For Tomorrow
The Lazy Eyes – Nobody Taught Me
Hayley Mary – Young & Stupid
What So Not, DMAS – The Change
Ali Barter – Chocolate Cake
Clypso – On Our Way
Fulton Street – Disappointment
Milan Ring, Che Lingo – BS
Ryan Downey – Contact
Tillerman Pete – never gonna die
Coconut Cream – Your Drug On Computers
yb. – Dance With Me Today
Highline – Chasing Heaven
Fletcher Gull – Transgressive Soliloquy
Selin Kaya
May 16th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, Kill Bell, Matilda Pearl, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist, The Vanns, Tim Ayre, Vaudeville Smash
More by The Hoist
Interview with Izy – The Hoist
Thursday night host Imy joined Izy to chat about their debut album ‘Irene’. The three of them discussed the band’s beginnings, moving […]
Interview with Mazy – The Hoist
Our Wednesday night host Sarah had a wonderful chat with Ben Tierney from Sydney trio Mazy about their new single ‘You Got […]
Interview with Waliens – The Hoist
Monday host Bec had a chat with the boys, Jack, Chip, and Chris from Melbourne indie band Waliens. The band talked about […]