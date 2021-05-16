The Hoist Hot Hits V.39

The Hoist is back again with another funky fresh playlist of Australian tunes! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.39, a selection of our favourite new releases.

Tracklist:

Winter McQuinn – Tangerine La

Web Rumours – Moving On

upsidedownhead, Ric Rufio – Higher

Chris Lanzon – Always Forever

Rolling Holy – Snakes and Ladders

First Beige – Bbl

Flight Facilities, Channel Tres – Lights Up

Eliza & The Delusionals – You

Babe Rainbow – Ready For Tomorrow

The Lazy Eyes – Nobody Taught Me

Hayley Mary – Young & Stupid

What So Not, DMAS – The Change

Ali Barter – Chocolate Cake

Clypso – On Our Way

Fulton Street – Disappointment

Milan Ring, Che Lingo – BS

Ryan Downey – Contact

Tillerman Pete – never gonna die

Coconut Cream – Your Drug On Computers

yb. – Dance With Me Today

Highline – Chasing Heaven

Fletcher Gull – Transgressive Soliloquy