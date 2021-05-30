THE HOIST HOT HITS V.41

the-hoist

Guess what?! The Hoist is back yet again with another funky playlist of local tracks for your listening pleasure! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.41, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.41 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Clowns, Middle Kids, and Sachém!

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Track playlist:

Time’s Up – Sycco

Cuban Heel – Coins

Caravan Club – Anybody Else

Jack Grace – Redemption

Second Idol – The Way It Is

MAY-A – Swing Of Things

Hauskey – Cream Shirt

Ngaiire – Closer

Japanese Wallpaper – Leave A Light On

Gretta Ray – Passion

Aodhan – Daily Meditation

Pond – America’s Cup

EGOISM – Lonely But Not Alone

Vetta Borne – Luv On U

Wave Racer – What Are You Waiting For?

The Jensens – Bert & Ernie

Polish Club – No Heaven

Kesmar, Flore Benguigui – Johatsu

PRICIE, Genesis Owusu – Friendzone

John Cashman – Dandelion

DZ Deathrays- Make Yourself Mad

The Moving Stills – Downlow

May 30th 2021
