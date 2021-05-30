On Air
THE HOIST HOT HITS V.41
Guess what?! The Hoist is back yet again with another funky playlist of local tracks for your listening pleasure! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.41, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.41 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Track playlist:
Time’s Up – Sycco
Cuban Heel – Coins
Caravan Club – Anybody Else
Jack Grace – Redemption
Second Idol – The Way It Is
MAY-A – Swing Of Things
Hauskey – Cream Shirt
Ngaiire – Closer
Japanese Wallpaper – Leave A Light On
Gretta Ray – Passion
Aodhan – Daily Meditation
Pond – America’s Cup
EGOISM – Lonely But Not Alone
Vetta Borne – Luv On U
Wave Racer – What Are You Waiting For?
The Jensens – Bert & Ernie
Polish Club – No Heaven
Kesmar, Flore Benguigui – Johatsu
PRICIE, Genesis Owusu – Friendzone
John Cashman – Dandelion
DZ Deathrays- Make Yourself Mad
The Moving Stills – Downlow
Selin Kaya
May 30th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
