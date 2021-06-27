Hoist Hot Hits v.45 – The Hoist

The Hoist is back once more with another lovely playlist of local tracks for your listening needs! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.45, a selection of our favourite new releases.

Here’s what you’re hearing this week on the Hoist:

Dirty Versachi – Sticky Fingers

The Safety Word – RUN

Dugong Jr, Jezzabell Doran – Amphibious

Tim Ayre – So Long

Smol Fish – Like a Lemon

Gang of Youths – The Angel of 8th ave.

B Wise, Becca Hatch – B the One

Holy Holy – Believe Anything

Sumner – South

Hayley Mary- Sullen Kink

DZ Deathrays – Golden Retriever

Cooper Parsons – TV Dreams

Concrete Surfers – Eat The Rich

HARRIS – Sunbake Cemetary

Chuditch – Cue The Violins

Lucky Idiot – Nice Day

Grand Baxter – Family of Liars

Jalmar – Mijo Rico

Mali Jo$e – i ain’t scared to die soon

Meres – Stomach