Hoist Hot Hits v.45 – The Hoist
The Hoist is back once more with another lovely playlist of local tracks for your listening needs! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.45, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.45 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party, Mitch Tambo, Taj Ralph, JIM, and Benjamin Trillado!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Here’s what you’re hearing this week on the Hoist:
Dirty Versachi – Sticky Fingers
The Safety Word – RUN
Dugong Jr, Jezzabell Doran – Amphibious
Tim Ayre – So Long
Smol Fish – Like a Lemon
Gang of Youths – The Angel of 8th ave.
B Wise, Becca Hatch – B the One
Holy Holy – Believe Anything
Sumner – South
Hayley Mary- Sullen Kink
DZ Deathrays – Golden Retriever
Cooper Parsons – TV Dreams
Concrete Surfers – Eat The Rich
HARRIS – Sunbake Cemetary
Chuditch – Cue The Violins
Lucky Idiot – Nice Day
Grand Baxter – Family of Liars
Jalmar – Mijo Rico
Mali Jo$e – i ain’t scared to die soon
Meres – Stomach
Selin Kaya
June 27th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
