The Hoist is back yet again with another lovely playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.49, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.49 playlist here.





Here’s what we played this week:

These Guy – Expert Manoeuvring

Chutney – Talk

Dear Sunday – Lonely

Beyond the Willows – The Wolf

Monet’s Pond – Floating in Air

JAZZPARTY – Higher with My Love

Damaged Goods Club – Sick Sad Girl

Husky Gawenda – Stop Pretending

Sampology, James Chatburn – Reassemble

Future Haunts – Social Glue

Dolce Blue – Dream Catcher

Alice Skye – Wurega Djalin

Merpire – Brain cells

Winston Surfshirt, Ramirez – All of The Little Things

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ahhhh!

Bakers Eddy – Space is Nothing

Sydney Yungins – Dead Wrong

Tropical Fuck Storm – New Romeo Agent

Miss Blanks – Fly High

Stevan – Hope it’s Not

H3000 – Flames

Babyccino – 12345

bonus track: heaps decent