Hoist Hot Hits v.49

Howdy partners! The Hoist is back yet again with another lovely playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.49, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.49 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Gordon Koang, Shiny Joe Ryan, Merpire, and Munroe.

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Here’s what we played this week:

These Guy – Expert Manoeuvring

Chutney – Talk

Dear Sunday – Lonely

Beyond the Willows – The Wolf

Monet’s Pond – Floating in Air

JAZZPARTY – Higher with My Love

Damaged Goods Club – Sick Sad Girl

Husky Gawenda – Stop Pretending

Sampology, James Chatburn – Reassemble

Future Haunts – Social Glue

Dolce Blue – Dream Catcher

Alice Skye – Wurega Djalin

Merpire – Brain cells

Winston Surfshirt, Ramirez – All of The Little Things

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ahhhh!

Bakers Eddy – Space is Nothing

Sydney Yungins – Dead Wrong

Tropical Fuck Storm – New Romeo Agent

Miss Blanks – Fly High

Stevan – Hope it’s Not

H3000 – Flames

Babyccino – 12345

bonus track: heaps decent

August 1st 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
