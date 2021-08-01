On Air
Hoist Hot Hits v.49
Howdy partners! The Hoist is back yet again with another lovely playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.49, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits v.49 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Gordon Koang, Shiny Joe Ryan, Merpire, and Munroe.
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Here’s what we played this week:
These Guy – Expert Manoeuvring
Chutney – Talk
Dear Sunday – Lonely
Beyond the Willows – The Wolf
Monet’s Pond – Floating in Air
JAZZPARTY – Higher with My Love
Damaged Goods Club – Sick Sad Girl
Husky Gawenda – Stop Pretending
Sampology, James Chatburn – Reassemble
Future Haunts – Social Glue
Dolce Blue – Dream Catcher
Alice Skye – Wurega Djalin
Merpire – Brain cells
Winston Surfshirt, Ramirez – All of The Little Things
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – ahhhh!
Bakers Eddy – Space is Nothing
Sydney Yungins – Dead Wrong
Tropical Fuck Storm – New Romeo Agent
Miss Blanks – Fly High
Stevan – Hope it’s Not
H3000 – Flames
Babyccino – 12345
bonus track: heaps decent
Selin Kaya
August 1st 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Gordon Koang, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Merpire, Monday, Munroe, Music, Music Interview, naarm, Playlist, podcast, radio, review, shiny joe ryan, SYN, the hoist, Thursday, tuesday, underage, Wednesday, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with First Beige – The Hoist
Bec had a convo with Brisbane party-starters First Beige about their new dancefloor banger ‘Sudden Weight’. Bec and the six of the […]
Interview with Ella Sweeney – The Hoist
This week Bec spoke to the delightful Ella Sweeney about her self-titled EP. The pair chatted about musical influences, the writing and […]
Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48 – The Hoist
That time of the week for a grouse new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.48, a […]