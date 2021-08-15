On Air
Hoist Hot Hits Vol. 51 – The Hoist
Heya friends! The Hoist is back again this week with another funky fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.51, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.51 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Human Movement & Made in Paris, D’Arcy Spiller, and Dear Sunday.
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Here’s what we’ve been playing this week:
Romaine – Stranger in My Skin
Sunder – Fruity Lexia – Alternative Version
Commoner – Bite
Bridget Sharp – Overgrown
MAY-A – Central Station
Flight Facilities, Drama – Move
Gurrumul – Wiyathul
D’Arcy Spiller – Forgot Your Meds
Mell hall, Thandi Phoenix – Knock Knock
Birdz, Thom Crawford – They Don’t Know
Youngn Lipz – Area Baby
Eliza & the Delusionals – Save Me
NIDALA – Said Too Much
Brigitte Bardini – Heartbreaker
Ally Row – why do i care
Club Camèl – Feel This Way
Kirsten Salty – Lucy
Old Mervs – Out of Luck
Dominic Breen – Hey, Only if You Want To
Children Collide – Man of the People
Nina Leo – Break the Renegade
Selin Kaya
August 15th 2021
