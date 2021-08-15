Hoist Hot Hits Vol. 51 – The Hoist

Heya friends! The Hoist is back again this week with another funky fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.51, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au

Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.51 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Here’s what we’ve been playing this week:

Romaine – Stranger in My Skin

Sunder – Fruity Lexia – Alternative Version

Commoner – Bite

Bridget Sharp – Overgrown

MAY-A – Central Station

Flight Facilities, Drama – Move

Gurrumul – Wiyathul

D’Arcy Spiller – Forgot Your Meds

Mell hall, Thandi Phoenix – Knock Knock

Birdz, Thom Crawford – They Don’t Know

Youngn Lipz – Area Baby

Eliza & the Delusionals – Save Me

NIDALA – Said Too Much

Brigitte Bardini – Heartbreaker

Ally Row – why do i care

Club Camèl – Feel This Way

Kirsten Salty – Lucy

Old Mervs – Out of Luck

Dominic Breen – Hey, Only if You Want To

Children Collide – Man of the People

Nina Leo – Break the Renegade