the-hoist

On Air

Hoist Hot Hits Vol. 51 – The Hoist

Heya friends! The Hoist is back again this week with another funky fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.51, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits Vol.51 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Human Movement & Made in Paris, D’Arcy Spiller, and Dear Sunday.

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Here’s what we’ve been playing this week:

Romaine – Stranger in My Skin

Sunder – Fruity Lexia – Alternative Version

Commoner – Bite

Bridget Sharp – Overgrown

MAY-A – Central Station

Flight Facilities, Drama – Move

Gurrumul – Wiyathul

D’Arcy Spiller – Forgot Your Meds

Mell hall, Thandi Phoenix – Knock Knock

Birdz, Thom Crawford – They Don’t Know

Youngn Lipz – Area Baby

Eliza & the Delusionals – Save Me

NIDALA – Said Too Much

Brigitte Bardini – Heartbreaker

Ally Row – why do i care

Club Camèl – Feel This Way

Kirsten Salty – Lucy

Old Mervs – Out of Luck

Dominic Breen – Hey, Only if You Want To

Children Collide – Man of the People

Nina Leo – Break the Renegade

August 15th 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

AlbumPressShot
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Merpire – The Hoist

Our lovely Thursday night co-host Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-pop artist Merpire. They chatted about Merpire’s debut album ‘Simulation Ride’, the […]

Screen Shot 2021-08-01 at 11.43.40 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Munroe – The Hoist

Join our fun and funky Thursday night co-host Anika as she chats with Naarm based indie-folk duo Munroe. They chatted about their […]

Screen Shot 2021-08-01 at 10.39.44 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Shiny Joe Ryan – The Hoist

Our fantastic Monday night co-host Tess chatted to Australian psychedelic rock musician Shiny Joe Ryan. They chatted about his new record ‘Shiny’s […]

Related Content

Coronavirus,Antigen,Test,Positive,On,White,Table

Putting Rapid antigen testing to the test

Rio,De,Janeiro,,Brazil,-,August,10,,2016:,Team,Australia

The rise of Australian basketball

Screen Shot 2021-08-01 at 10.38.14 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Gordon Koang - The Hoist