Hoist Hot Hits V.53

Hey there! The Hoist is back yet again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.53, a selection of our favourite new releases.

The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits V.53 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Sampology, upsidedownhead, smol fish, and Lakyn!

And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!

Here’s what’s spinning this week:

Katz, Sophia Brown – Only You

Hp Boyz – M1

Lachie Gill – Belong

I Know Leopard – Day 2 Day

Noah Dillon – Losing Touch

Strict Face – Tasteflash

murmurmur – Alive

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Last Time That I Checc’d

Bob Weatherall, Halfway, William Barton – Bloodlines no.2

1300 – Smashmouth

Cosy – Buttons

Caroline & Claude – Stir The Pot

Cosmo’s Midnight – Titanic

Beddy Rays – Week on Repeat

King Stingray – Milkumana

Aodhan – Three Leaf Clover

Approachable Members of Your Local Community- Strong Enough

Cxloe – Soft Rock

Annie Hamilton – Exist

Haircare – Choir Boy

Zig Zag – I Care About You

August 29th 2021
