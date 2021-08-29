On Air
Hoist Hot Hits V.53
Hey there! The Hoist is back yet again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.53, a selection of our favourite new releases.
The Hoist: Mon-Thurs, 6-8pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
Or listen to our Hoist Hot Hits V.53 playlist here. If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Keep yourself in the loop! Make sure you’re following our Instagram @thehoistsyn for tidbits of interviews with our Hoist Hot Hits artists Sampology, upsidedownhead, smol fish, and Lakyn!
And if you love what our SYNers have to say, head to our story highlights to see what our hosts’ favourite tracks are of the week!
Here’s what’s spinning this week:
Katz, Sophia Brown – Only You
Hp Boyz – M1
Lachie Gill – Belong
I Know Leopard – Day 2 Day
Noah Dillon – Losing Touch
Strict Face – Tasteflash
murmurmur – Alive
Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – Last Time That I Checc’d
Bob Weatherall, Halfway, William Barton – Bloodlines no.2
1300 – Smashmouth
Cosy – Buttons
Caroline & Claude – Stir The Pot
Cosmo’s Midnight – Titanic
Beddy Rays – Week on Repeat
King Stingray – Milkumana
Aodhan – Three Leaf Clover
Approachable Members of Your Local Community- Strong Enough
Cxloe – Soft Rock
Annie Hamilton – Exist
Haircare – Choir Boy
Zig Zag – I Care About You
Selin Kaya
August 29th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Playlist, SYN, the hoist, underage, youth
