The Hoist – International Women’s Day Special

International Women’s Day 2021 is on March 8, and The Hoist has prepared a rockin’ playlist featuring some of the best local women in music.

If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

Tune in to our show on Monday with Anika and Tess for an International Women’s Day special. The girls will be spinning you some amazing tracks off our IWD 2021 playlist and chatting all things amazing women in our local music industry.

If that doesn’t get you excited enough, Tess and Anika are chatting to the incredible Tia Gostelow, so make sure you tune in at 6pm on Monday, March 8.

PLAYLIST

Bridget Allan – Treading Water

Sycco – My Ways

Tia Gostelow – Wonder – Acoustic

D’Arcy Spiller – Wolf Blood

Blisstake – Girl

CLEWS- Want You That Way

Peach PRC – Josh

Moody Beach – Why Not

Tulliah – Distant Dreams

This Way North – Driving Roads

Julia Wallace – Place in Mind

Georgi Kay – All Over Again

MAY-A – Time I Love to Waste

saint street – Venus

Jade Anastasia – I Like Your Taste

Love Level – Why You Left

GUTHRIE – Queenstown

Taylah Carroll – To Please Ya

True Vibenation, A.GIRL – More Than You’ll Ever Know