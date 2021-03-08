On Air
The Hoist – International Women’s Day Special
International Women’s Day 2021 is on March 8, and The Hoist has prepared a rockin’ playlist featuring some of the best local women in music.
The Hoist: Mon-Thur, 6-8 pm on SYN – 90.7fm, DAB+, and www.syn.org.au
If that’s not enough and you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Tune in to our show on Monday with Anika and Tess for an International Women’s Day special. The girls will be spinning you some amazing tracks off our IWD 2021 playlist and chatting all things amazing women in our local music industry.
If that doesn’t get you excited enough, Tess and Anika are chatting to the incredible Tia Gostelow, so make sure you tune in at 6pm on Monday, March 8.
PLAYLIST
Bridget Allan – Treading Water
Sycco – My Ways
Tia Gostelow – Wonder – Acoustic
D’Arcy Spiller – Wolf Blood
Blisstake – Girl
CLEWS- Want You That Way
Peach PRC – Josh
Moody Beach – Why Not
Tulliah – Distant Dreams
This Way North – Driving Roads
Julia Wallace – Place in Mind
Georgi Kay – All Over Again
MAY-A – Time I Love to Waste
saint street – Venus
Jade Anastasia – I Like Your Taste
Love Level – Why You Left
GUTHRIE – Queenstown
Taylah Carroll – To Please Ya
True Vibenation, A.GIRL – More Than You’ll Ever Know
