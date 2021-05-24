the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Elle Murphy – The Hoist

elle murphy

Tess, one of our wonderful Monday hosts was joined by Melbourne’s Elle Murphy to chat about her debut single ‘Pressure’.

Tess and Elle chatted about the writing process, working with Alex Markwell (Mark Ronson, Silk City, Portugal the Man) and Ben Oldland (KYE, JAYDEAN) and her beginnings in music.

Listen below for more!

Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.

May 24th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

HHH blog banner
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40

The Hoist is back again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40, a selection […]

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.29.03 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Eluera – The Hoist

 Our bright and bubbly Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with central coast indie-pop artist Eluera. Anika chatted about Eluera’s new single ‘Petty’. […]

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.16.52 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Matilda Pearl – The Hoist

Our fab Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with Melbourne electronic-pop songstress Matilda Pearl. They chatted about finishing year 12, Matilda’s label deal, […]

Related Content

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.50.00 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Vaudeville Smash - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.08.36 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Tim Ayre - The Hoist

HollyWhitaker_2021_R1-00433-024Arescan_Hires

A Chat with Squid: Dystopia, UK Rock and the road to ‘Big Green Field’