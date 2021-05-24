Interview with Elle Murphy – The Hoist

Tess, one of our wonderful Monday hosts was joined by Melbourne’s Elle Murphy to chat about her debut single ‘Pressure’.

Tess and Elle chatted about the writing process, working with Alex Markwell (Mark Ronson, Silk City, Portugal the Man) and Ben Oldland (KYE, JAYDEAN) and her beginnings in music.

Listen below for more!

Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.