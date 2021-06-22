the-hoist

Interview with The Jensens – The Hoist

the jensens

Gracie chatted with Brisbane legends The Jensens about their second album ‘TOMORROW’, having a yarn with Joe White and Nathan Kendall.

Listen in to hear the band chat about the album and much more!

Tune in below.

Otherwise, you can catch all of our latest tracks here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.

June 22nd 2021
