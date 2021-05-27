the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Oceans – The Hoist

Oceans 3 by Michelle Grace Hunder

The lovely Anika was joined by Melbourne shoegaze artist Thomas Lee aka Oceans to chat about
his debut EP ‘Come So Far’.

The pair chatted about inspirations, shoegaze influences, side projects, music-making in 2020, and their upcoming gig at The Tote Upstairs.

Listen below for more.

Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.

May 27th 2021
