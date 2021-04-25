On Air
The Hoist Season 2 – Meet the Hosts
Meet your incredible hosts new and (not so) old for Season 2 of The Hoist 2021.
From left to right: Tess Barber, Bec Martyn, Sarah (Sez) O’Neill, Courtney Whitelaw, Harry Boucher, Sarah Davenport, Imogen (Imy) Bower.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 25th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Internal News
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hip Hop, Hoist, hosts, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, SYN, the hoist, youth
