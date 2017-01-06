SYN Nation
The Kitchen’s 4th Annual Pool Party – Live from Adam’s Backyard!
It’s summer, so naturally the team from The Kitchen put on a pool party! It’s the fourth time that the Fremantle-based radio show have run an event like this, and Friday’s was no exception; for the first time, the broadcast aired simultaneously on Radio Fremantle 107.9 in Fremantle, Western Australia AND SYN Nation in Melbourne!
Below we’ve compiled some of our favourite bits from the two hour show – scroll down to the bottom of the page to find a playlist, and remember to visit kitchenradio.com.au for more from Adam, Matt & the crew!
Adam & Matt give each other their Xmas Presents!
As has become tradition at their annual pool parties, Adam & Matt decided to give each other a late Christmas present each, with an extra special present given to Matt that he didn’t know was coming!
Listen below! (19MB .m4v video)
.mp3 stream (for when you’re on the go; 2.6MB)
Hey Matt, You’re a Wokstar. Again.
In 2016 we learned that Matt can’t really cook, so Adam created this segment to help him figure out how to cook simple stuff. This time there was added pressure, with a live audience to impress!
Watch it unfold below! (66MB .m4v video)
or listen here! (.mp3 stream; 10.4MB)
For more from The Kitchen, visit kitchenradio.com.au.
Playlist
- Too Good - A&G (feat. Veronica)
- Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) - Starley
- Get Set - Taxiride
- Final Song (Diplo & Jauz Remix) - MØ
- Feel It Coming - The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk)
- Only One - Signal (feat. Digital Farm Animals)
- Kids (SeeB Remix) - OneRepublic
- Laid Low - The Naked and Famous
- Setting Fires - The Chainsmokers (feat. XYLØ)
- Someone That Loves You (We Are I.V. Remix) - Honne (feat. Izzy Bizu)
- Sun Goes Down - Robin Schulz (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
- Rich Guys Party - Kid Zr0
- Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
- Sexual - Neiked (feat. Dyo)
- Ferndully - Young Robin [Live]
- Faker Faker - Young Robin [Live]
- Don't Worry 'Bout It - Kings
- Lovesick - Mura Masa (feat. A$AP Rocky)
