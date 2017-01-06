The Kitchen's 4th Annual Pool Party

It’s summer, so naturally the team from The Kitchen put on a pool party! It’s the fourth time that the Fremantle-based radio show have run an event like this, and Friday’s was no exception; for the first time, the broadcast aired simultaneously on Radio Fremantle 107.9 in Fremantle, Western Australia AND SYN Nation in Melbourne!

Adam & Matt give each other their Xmas Presents!

As has become tradition at their annual pool parties, Adam & Matt decided to give each other a late Christmas present each, with an extra special present given to Matt that he didn’t know was coming!

Hey Matt, You’re a Wokstar. Again.

In 2016 we learned that Matt can’t really cook, so Adam created this segment to help him figure out how to cook simple stuff. This time there was added pressure, with a live audience to impress!

