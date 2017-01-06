logo_square-1400.png

SYN Nation

The Kitchen’s 4th Annual Pool Party – Live from Adam’s Backyard!

The Kitchen's 4th Annual Pool Party

It’s summer, so naturally the team from The Kitchen put on a pool party! It’s the fourth time that the Fremantle-based radio show have run an event like this, and Friday’s was no exception; for the first time, the broadcast aired simultaneously on Radio Fremantle 107.9 in Fremantle, Western Australia AND SYN Nation in Melbourne!

Below we’ve compiled some of our favourite bits from the two hour show – scroll down to the bottom of the page to find a playlist, and remember to visit kitchenradio.com.au for more from Adam, Matt & the crew!

Adam & Matt give each other their Xmas Presents!

As has become tradition at their annual pool parties, Adam & Matt decided to give each other a late Christmas present each, with an extra special present given to Matt that he didn’t know was coming!

Listen below! (19MB .m4v video)

.mp3 stream (for when you’re on the go; 2.6MB)

Hey Matt, You’re a Wokstar. Again.

In 2016 we learned that Matt can’t really cook, so Adam created this segment to help him figure out how to cook simple stuff. This time there was added pressure, with a live audience to impress!

Watch it unfold below! (66MB .m4v video)

or listen here! (.mp3 stream; 10.4MB)

Perth band Young Robin

Perth band Young Robin kick back on the helipad in Adam’s backyard

For more from The Kitchen, visit kitchenradio.com.au.

Playlist

  1. Too Good - A&G (feat. Veronica)
  2. Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) - Starley
  3. Get Set - Taxiride
  4. Final Song (Diplo & Jauz Remix) - MØ
  5. Feel It Coming - The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk)
  6. Only One - Signal (feat. Digital Farm Animals)
  7. Kids (SeeB Remix) - OneRepublic
  8. Laid Low - The Naked and Famous
  9. Setting Fires - The Chainsmokers (feat. XYLØ)
  10. Someone That Loves You (We Are I.V. Remix) - Honne (feat. Izzy Bizu)
  11. Sun Goes Down - Robin Schulz (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
  12. Rich Guys Party - Kid Zr0
  13. Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
  14. Sexual - Neiked (feat. Dyo)
  15. Ferndully - Young Robin [Live]
  16. Faker Faker - Young Robin [Live]
  17. Don't Worry 'Bout It - Kings
  18. Lovesick - Mura Masa (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Jake Stevens

January 6th 2017
Read more by Jake Stevens
Category: ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Kitchen

soundcloud_cover-BlackStoneFromTheSun.png
logo_square-1400.png
The Kitchen

The Kitchen – Tuesday 17th of February 2015

We chat with Black Stone From The Sun, get some info on the next Global Battle of the Bands competition, Matt has […]

thisweek_20150206.png
logo_square-1400.png
The Kitchen

The Kitchen – Tuesday 10th of February 2015

Our resident American Alvin talks about the Super Bowl, and we interviewed Julian Simonsz, Phoebe from Passerine and Matt Saraceni from WrittenItDown.com

Related Content

friday nights %2F%2F 6pm
qlsdbanner
Questionable Love Song Dedications

Questionable Love Song Dedications - Episode 2: "Predatory Partners"

15608863_1499490780061869_545173438_o
15608863_1499490780061869_545173438_o
Picture This!

Lizard Conundrum feat. Hayden & Duncan of The Weekly Muniz

1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24-667x432
1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Podcast (Friday 16th December)