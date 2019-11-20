National
The Last Mixed Bag | Part 1
After 300 episodes, Matt Cappeluti is hanging up the headphones at Mixed Bag, but not without a party! In part one of a two-hour special, Matt’s picked his favourites from Muse, Sia, Halsey and more. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in next Wednesday from 3pm AEDT on SYN for the final farewell.
Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, November 15th, 2019 on Radio Fremantle, and was repeated Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 on SYN.
Image (and cupcakes!) courtesy of The Cake Nook WA
Playlist
- Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters (1999)
- Faith - George Michael (1987)
- Love Is In The Air - John Paul Young (1977)
- Pony - Ginuwine (1996)
- Without Me - Halsey (2018)
- Starlight - Muse (2006)
- Misery Business - Paramore (2007)
- You've Changed - Sia (2009)
- Sandstorm - Darude (1999)
- Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House (1986)
- Superstition - Stevie Wonder (1972)
- I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor (1978)
Jake Stevens
November 20th 2019Read more by Jake Stevens
More by Mixed Bag
Playlist | Wednesday, May 29th, 2019
Matt’s back! This week’s playlist features new music from The Black Keys and Elton John teaming up with Taron Egerton, plus classic […]
Playlist | Tuesday, July 17th, 2018
After some big weeks of new music, Matt spins a playlist of the greatest modern hits, including Troye Sivan and Nicole Millar
Playlist | Tuesday, July 10th, 2018
This afternoon’s episode includes an album cut from Paramore’s self-titled release, plus a throwback from Fall Out Boy