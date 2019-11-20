The Mixed Bag logo

The Last Mixed Bag | Part 1

Cupcakes created for the last Mixed Bag episode

After 300 episodes, Matt Cappeluti is hanging up the headphones at Mixed Bag, but not without a party! In part one of a two-hour special, Matt’s picked his favourites from Muse, Sia, Halsey and more. Scroll down to see the full playlist from this week’s show, and tune in next Wednesday from 3pm AEDT on SYN for the final farewell.

Hosted by Matt Cappeluti, this episode first aired on Friday, November 15th, 2019 on Radio Fremantle, and was repeated Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 on SYN.

Image (and cupcakes!) courtesy of The Cake Nook WA

Playlist

  1. Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters (1999)
  2. Faith - George Michael (1987)
  3. Love Is In The Air - John Paul Young (1977)
  4. Pony - Ginuwine (1996)
  5. Without Me - Halsey (2018)
  6. Starlight - Muse (2006)
  7. Misery Business - Paramore (2007)
  8. You've Changed - Sia (2009)
  9. Sandstorm - Darude (1999)
  10. Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House (1986)
  11. Superstition - Stevie Wonder (1972)
  12. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor (1978)
Jake Stevens

November 20th 2019
