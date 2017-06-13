The Mixed Bag
SYN Nation
Playlist | Tuesday, June 13th, 2017
Playlist from The Mixed Bag with Matt, aired 10-11pm AWST Friday, June 9th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle, and repeated 5-6pm AEST Tuesday, June 13th 2017 on SYN Nation.
On this week’s show, Coldplay, Paramore, Placebo and Peking Duk, plus a SYN Sweet 16 track from Meg Mac.
Playlist
- Maybe It's My First Time - Meg Mac
- Fallin' - Jessica Mauboy
- Real Life - Duke Dumont & Gorgon City
- Bulletproof - Tabitha Nauser
- Fake Magic - Peking Duk & Alunageorge
- Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
- Remember Me - Jennifer Hudson
- Fix You - Coldplay
- Now Or Never - Halsey
- Can You Feel It - Jackson 5
- Angels - Robbie Williams
- 26 - Paramore
- You've Got The Love - Florence + The Machine
- Grenade - Bruno Mars
- Every You And Every Me - Placebo
- Bennie And The Jets - Elton John