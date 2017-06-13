The Mixed Bag

Playlist from The Mixed Bag with Matt, aired 10-11pm AWST Friday, June 9th, 2017 on Radio Fremantle, and repeated 5-6pm AEST Tuesday, June 13th 2017 on SYN Nation.

On this week’s show, Coldplay, Paramore, Placebo and Peking Duk, plus a SYN Sweet 16 track from Meg Mac.

Playlist

  1. Maybe It's My First Time - Meg Mac
  2. Fallin' - Jessica Mauboy
  3. Real Life - Duke Dumont & Gorgon City
  4. Bulletproof - Tabitha Nauser
  5. Fake Magic - Peking Duk & Alunageorge
  6. Over My Head (Cable Car) - The Fray
  7. Remember Me - Jennifer Hudson
  8. Fix You - Coldplay
  9. Now Or Never - Halsey
  10. Can You Feel It - Jackson 5
  11. Angels - Robbie Williams
  12. 26 - Paramore
  13. You've Got The Love - Florence + The Machine
  14. Grenade - Bruno Mars
  15. Every You And Every Me - Placebo
  16. Bennie And The Jets - Elton John
j.d Stevens

June 13th 2017
