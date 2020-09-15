Panorama Logo

The “what” and “why” of seasonal fatigue

Do you start to feel tired when the seasons change? Do you feel sleepy when Spring hits?

Wing Kuang spoke to the University of Melbourne’s School of Psychological Science Dr. Amy Jordan about seasonal lethargy.

University of Melbourne’s School of Psychological Science Dr. Amy Jordan

Wing Kuang

September 15th 2020
