The “what” and “why” of seasonal fatigue
Do you start to feel tired when the seasons change? Do you feel sleepy when Spring hits?
Wing Kuang spoke to the University of Melbourne’s School of Psychological Science Dr. Amy Jordan about seasonal lethargy.
University of Melbourne’s School of Psychological Science Dr. Amy Jordan
Wing Kuang
September 15th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Education, Environment, News, Science
Tags: currentaffairs, fatigue, News, panorama, science, seasonalfatigue, springfatigue, tiredness, Wing Kuang
