On Air
Interview with Angie McMahon – The Hoist
One of our Monday night hosts Tess had a chat over the phone with Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Angie McMahon.
The pair chatted about Angie’s musical journey, rereleasing her hits in a stripped back form ‘Piano Salt’ and many more upcoming projects.
Listen to the interview here!
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 5th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: angie mcmahon, audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist
More by The Hoist
Interview with Tulliah – The Hoist
Anika was joined this week by the enchanting Victorian singer/songwriter Tulliah to chat about her debut EP Fre$h Hugs. The girls chatted […]
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34
The Hoist returns with a fun new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34, a selection of […]
Interview with Shock Friendly – The Hoist
Imy and Mia had a chat with post-punk act Shock Friendly. Our amazing Thursday night hosts had such an in-depth chat with […]