Interview with Asha Jeffries – The Hoist

Our Tuesday night host Sez had a great chat with Northern Rivers songstress Asha Jeffries

She chatted with the lovely Asha Jeffries ahead of her tour and new single ‘Crybaby’.

Listen to the interview here!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year you can listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

 

 

May 4th 2021
