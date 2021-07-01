the-hoist

Interview with Benjamin Trillado – The Hoist

Join one of our lovely Monday night co-hosts Bec as she chats with Melbourne singer-songwriter and recently signed The Push Records artist Benjamin Trillado.

As a part of our collaboration with The Push, we’ve been able to interview some amazing artists who have signed to The Push Records. The Push is a Melbourne based youth music organisation which fosters home grown talent.

They chatted about his new release, song writing techniques, and more!

Listen here for the latest.

Or you can catch all of our latest tracks here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.

July 1st 2021
