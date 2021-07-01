Interview with Benjamin Trillado – The Hoist

Join one of our lovely Monday night co-hosts Bec as she chats with Melbourne singer-songwriter and recently signed The Push Records artist Benjamin Trillado.

As a part of our collaboration with The Push, we’ve been able to interview some amazing artists who have signed to The Push Records. The Push is a Melbourne based youth music organisation which fosters home grown talent.

They chatted about his new release, song writing techniques, and more!

Listen here for the latest.

