On Air
Interview with Benjamin Trillado – The Hoist
Join one of our lovely Monday night co-hosts Bec as she chats with Melbourne singer-songwriter and recently signed The Push Records artist Benjamin Trillado.
As a part of our collaboration with The Push, we’ve been able to interview some amazing artists who have signed to The Push Records. The Push is a Melbourne based youth music organisation which fosters home grown talent.
They chatted about his new release, song writing techniques, and more!
Listen here for the latest.
Or you can catch all of our latest tracks here in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.
Selin Kaya
July 1st 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Benjamin Trillado, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, naarm, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist, The Push, The Push Records, Thursday, underage, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with JIM – The Hoist
Join our sweet Thursday night co-host Anika as she chats with electronic Melbourne artist JIM, who has just been signed to The […]
Interview with Mitch Tambo – The Hoist
Our lovely Thursday night co-host Imy interviewed First Nations singer-songwriter Mitch Tambo. They talked about where he grew up, his love and […]
Interview with Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party – The Hoist
One half of our lovely Monday night team Tess interviewed Brisbane dance duo Malcolm Forbes 70th Birthday Party. They chatted about their […]