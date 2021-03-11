the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Blisstake – The Hoist

Blisstake

Imy chatted to the wonderful poppy duo Blisstake about their new music.

One of our Thursday hosts Imy had a sit down with the amazing synth-pop duo Blisstake to chat about their new single ‘Girl’, accompanying album and heaps more!

Check out the interview below:

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 11th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Donny Benet
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Donny Benet – The Hoist

This Thursday we had guest host Matt chat with the talented Donny Benet. Amazing SYNer and special guest host Matt, joined disco […]

quality used cars
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Quality Used Cars – The Hoist

Our incredible host Sez was joined by Melbourne band Quality Used Cars. Sez and the band chatted about their new album Good […]

RINSE
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with RINSE – The Hoist

Sez our Tuesday Hoistie met up with Brisbane-based songwriter RINSE aka Joe Agius via a good old Zoom call. The two chatted […]

Related Content

MyFirstSummer1
Untitled design
Spotlight

FILM REVIEW: My First Summer

D'arcy Spiller
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with D'Arcy Spiller - The Hoist

Bridget allan
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Bridget Allan - The Hoist