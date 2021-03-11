On Air
Interview with Blisstake – The Hoist
Imy chatted to the wonderful poppy duo Blisstake about their new music.
One of our Thursday hosts Imy had a sit down with the amazing synth-pop duo Blisstake to chat about their new single ‘Girl’, accompanying album and heaps more!
Check out the interview below:
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 11th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
