Interview with Budjerah – The Hoist
Our lovely Monday night co-host Tess chatted with up-and-coming songwriter Budjerah
Join our Monday night host Tess as she chats with blues-n-roots Coodjinburra artist Budjerah about all things singing and songwriting.
You can listen to the interview here!
Or you can catch our latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.
Selin Kaya
May 3rd 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
