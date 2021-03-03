the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Close Counters – The Hoist

Close Counters

Our Wednesday night host Harry was joined this week by Melbourne based electronic-jazz duo Close Counters.

Listen in as they talk about their new single featuring Allysha Joy called ‘SPEAK IN TRUTH’, and their upcoming gig at Meadow Music Festival 2021 and so much more!

Click here to listen to the interview!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 3rd 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

Eskimo Joe
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Eskimo Joe – The Hoist

Sez was joined by Joel Quartermain from one of Australia’s most memorable acts – alternative rock band Eskimo Joe. Sez and Joel chatted […]

Gordi x Alex Lahey. Photo credit Nick Mckk (press shot)
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Gordi – The Hoist

Join our wonderful host Sez as she chats with Australian singer-songwriter Gordi. The two had a chat about Gordi’s new single ‘Dino’s’ featuring […]

HHH blog banner
the-hoist
The Hoist

The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.29

The Hoist presents to you this week’s awesome playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.29, a selection of […]

Related Content

Moonlight cinema - the dry
Untitled design
Spotlight

EVENT + FILM REVIEW: Moonlight Cinema & The Dry

June Jones
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with June Jones - The Hoist

Luca Brasi by Nick Green
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Luca Brasi - The Hoist