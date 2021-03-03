Interview with Close Counters – The Hoist

Our Wednesday night host Harry was joined this week by Melbourne based electronic-jazz duo Close Counters.

Listen in as they talk about their new single featuring Allysha Joy called ‘SPEAK IN TRUTH’, and their upcoming gig at Meadow Music Festival 2021 and so much more!

Click here to listen to the interview!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.