Interview with Clowns – The Hoist
One of our fantastic Monday night co-hosts Bec zoomed with Jake from Naarm based punk-rock band Clowns.
They chatted about all-things lockdown inspiration, the band’s history with the Espy hotel in St Kilda, and thematic aspects of their music.
Listen here for more!
You can also catch all of our freshest tracks here via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.
Selin Kaya
May 31st 2021
