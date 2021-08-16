the-hoist

Interview with D’Arcy Spiller – The Hoist

Our lovely Monday night co-host Tess spoke with Naarm based indie pop artist D’Arcy Spiller.

They chatted about D’Arcy’s pre-show rituals, the inspiration behind her EP, and the symbolism of her artwork on the EP.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch our latest tracks via the Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.

August 16th 2021
