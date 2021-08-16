On Air
Interview with D’Arcy Spiller – The Hoist
Our lovely Monday night co-host Tess spoke with Naarm based indie pop artist D’Arcy Spiller.
They chatted about D’Arcy’s pre-show rituals, the inspiration behind her EP, and the symbolism of her artwork on the EP.
Listen here for more!
Or you can catch our latest tracks via the Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.
Selin Kaya
August 16th 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, d'arcy spiller, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Monday, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist, underage, youth
More by The Hoist
Interview with Human Movement and Made in Paris – The Hoist
Join our incredible Monday night co-host Bec as she chatted with Sydney artists Human Movement and Made in Paris. They talked about […]
Hoist Hot Hits Vol. 51 – The Hoist
Heya friends! The Hoist is back again this week with another funky fresh playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist […]
Interview with Merpire – The Hoist
Our lovely Thursday night co-host Sarah chatted with Naarm based indie-pop artist Merpire. They chatted about Merpire’s debut album ‘Simulation Ride’, the […]