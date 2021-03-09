On Air
Interview with D’Arcy Spiller – The Hoist
Sez our Tuesday Hoist host had a chat this week with incredible musician D’Arcy Spiller.
The two talked about D’Arcy’s new single ‘Wolf Blood’ and her upcoming gig at Brunswick Music Festival.
D’Arcy Spiller is playing at the Brunswick Ballroom for Brunswick Music Festival Wednesday 10th March.
Check out the interview below:
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 9th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: aus music, Aussie, Aussie Music, Australia, Australian music, d'arcy spiller, interview, local, Local Music, Music, Musician, podcast, the hoist
More by The Hoist
Interview with Bridget Allan – The Hoist
Tuesday Hoistie Sez sat down over Zoom to chat with Mornington Peninsula musician and songwriter Bridget Allan. The two discussed Bridget’s upcoming […]
Interview with Tia Gostelow – The Hoist
Our wonderful Monday night Hoisties Tess and Anika had a chat with Tia Gostelow to celebrate International Women’s Day. They discussed women […]
The Hoist – International Women’s Day Special
International Women’s Day 2021 is on March 8, and The Hoist has prepared a rockin’ playlist featuring some of the best local […]