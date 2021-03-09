Interview with D’Arcy Spiller – The Hoist

Sez our Tuesday Hoist host had a chat this week with incredible musician D’Arcy Spiller.

The two talked about D’Arcy’s new single ‘Wolf Blood’ and her upcoming gig at Brunswick Music Festival.

D’Arcy Spiller is playing at the Brunswick Ballroom for Brunswick Music Festival Wednesday 10th March.

Check out the interview below:

