Interview with Dear Sunday – The Hoist

Join our lovely Thursday night co-host Anika as she talks with Perth indie-rock outfit Dear Sunday.

They chatted about the band’s origins, their first fans, and the joys of living a double life.

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch all the latest in our music world via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021 here.

August 19th 2021
Read more by Selin Kaya
