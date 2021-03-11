On Air
Interview with Donny Benet – The Hoist
This Thursday we had guest host Matt chat with the talented Donny Benet.
Amazing SYNer and special guest host Matt, joined disco king Donny Benet this week to chat about his long-awaited tour coming up this weekend and heaps more good stuff.
Check out the interview here!
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 11th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
