Interview with Emma Volard – The Hoist
Tuesday night host Sez sat down with the talented Emma Volard ahead of her set at Meadow Music Festival.
The two lovely humans chatted about her single ‘Femininity’ and sets at the upcoming Meadow Music Festival and Inverloch Sounds of Summer.
Listen to the interview here!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 23rd 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Emma volard, Hoist, interview, meadow, meadow music festival, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, podcast, SYN, the hoist
