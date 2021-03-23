the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Emma Volard – The Hoist

emma volard

Tuesday night host Sez sat down with the talented Emma Volard ahead of her set at Meadow Music Festival.

The two lovely humans chatted about her single ‘Femininity’ and sets at the upcoming Meadow Music Festival and Inverloch Sounds of Summer.

Listen to the interview here!

 

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 23rd 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
