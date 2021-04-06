the-hoist

Interview with Fiz – The Hoist

Fiz eustance

Tuesday night host Sez had a lovely chat with Melbourne-based indie-pop project Fiz (Fiz Eustance).

The pair spoke about their debut single ‘Orange’, the story behind the song, the beauty of colour in life and much more.

Listen to the interview here!

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

April 6th 2021
