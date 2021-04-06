On Air
Interview with Fiz – The Hoist
Tuesday night host Sez had a lovely chat with Melbourne-based indie-pop project Fiz (Fiz Eustance).
The pair spoke about their debut single ‘Orange’, the story behind the song, the beauty of colour in life and much more.
Listen to the interview here!
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 6th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, fiz, fiz eustance, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, radio, SYN, the hoist
More by The Hoist
Interview with Tulliah – The Hoist
Anika was joined this week by the enchanting Victorian singer/songwriter Tulliah to chat about her debut EP Fre$h Hugs. The girls chatted […]
Interview with Angie McMahon – The Hoist
One of our Monday night hosts Tess had a chat over the phone with Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Angie McMahon. The pair chatted about […]
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34
The Hoist returns with a fun new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.34, a selection of […]