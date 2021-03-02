the-hoist

Interview with Gordi – The Hoist

Gordi x Alex Lahey. Photo credit Nick Mckk (press shot)

Join our wonderful host Sez as she chats with Australian singer-songwriter Gordi.

The two had a chat about Gordi’s new single ‘Dino’s’ featuring Alex Lahey – a song which was two-and-a-half years in the making!

Have a listen to the chat below:

Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.

March 2nd 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
