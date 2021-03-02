On Air
Interview with Gordi – The Hoist
Join our wonderful host Sez as she chats with Australian singer-songwriter Gordi.
The two had a chat about Gordi’s new single ‘Dino’s’ featuring Alex Lahey – a song which was two-and-a-half years in the making!
Have a listen to the chat below:
Or if you want to hear all our hot tracks this year listen to our Hoist Hot Hits 2021 playlist.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 2nd 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: alex lahey, Aus, aus music, Aussie, Aussie Music, Australian music, Gordi, interview, local, Local Music, Music, OZ, oz music, podcast, the hoist, the hosit
More by The Hoist
Interview with Close Counters – The Hoist
Our Wednesday night host Harry was joined this week by Melbourne based electronic-jazz duo Close Counters. Listen in as they talk about […]
Interview with Eskimo Joe – The Hoist
Sez was joined by Joel Quartermain from one of Australia’s most memorable acts – alternative rock band Eskimo Joe. Sez and Joel chatted […]
The Hoist Hot Hits – Vol.29
The Hoist presents to you this week’s awesome playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.29, a selection of […]