Interview with Gordon Koang – The Hoist

Join our wonderful Monday night co-host Bec as she chats with Naarm based singer Gordon Koang.

They chatted about the influence of his Sudanese culture on his music, being born blind, and his journey of discovering music.

August 2nd 2021
