Interview with Izzy Day – The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 1.10.57 pm

Our fabulous Thursday night host Imy chatted with Melbourne based alternative singer-songwriter Izzy Day

They chatted about song processes, single launches, moving to Melbourne + more!

You can listen to it here.

Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.

May 6th 2021
