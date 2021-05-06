On Air
Interview with Izzy Day – The Hoist
Our fabulous Thursday night host Imy chatted with Melbourne based alternative singer-songwriter Izzy Day
They chatted about song processes, single launches, moving to Melbourne + more!
You can listen to it here.
Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.
