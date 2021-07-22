On Air
Interview with Jack Grace – The Hoist
Our fabulous Thursday night co-host Sarah chatted with Sydney indie-pop artist Jack Grace.
They chatted about Jack’s move to Paris for love, his new record and the inner workings associated with it.
Listen here for more!
Or you can catch all the latest tracks played on the show via our Hoist Hot Hits playlist for 2021.
Selin Kaya
