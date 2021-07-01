On Air
Interview with JIM – The Hoist
Join our sweet Thursday night co-host Anika as she chats with electronic Melbourne artist JIM, who has just been signed to The Push Records label.
As part of our collaboration with The Push records, we’ve been teaming up with artists who have been signed to The Push Records label. The Push is a youth music organisation in Melbourne who foster home grown talent.
They chatted about JIM’s new release ‘Santorini’. Tune in here for more!
Or you can catch all of our latest tracks for 2021 here.
Selin Kaya
July 1st 2021Read more by Selin Kaya
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, Playlist, podcast, sweet 16, SYN, the hoist, underage, youth
